Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $30.74, but opened at $32.45. Turing shares last traded at $30.31, with a volume of 1,292 shares traded.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Turing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97.

About Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

