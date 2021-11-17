Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $30.74, but opened at $32.45. Turing shares last traded at $30.31, with a volume of 1,292 shares traded.
The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97.
About Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS)
Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.
