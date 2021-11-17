Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

