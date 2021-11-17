First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,779 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,665,000 after buying an additional 56,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Manitowoc by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,021,000 after buying an additional 27,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $41,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 4.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after buying an additional 58,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Manitowoc by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,620,000 after buying an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTW. Citigroup upped their price objective on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $28.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $745.32 million, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

