HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.97

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.97 and last traded at $65.93, with a volume of 2342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.79.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. The business had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,868,000 after buying an additional 1,278,477 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,682,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

