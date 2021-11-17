TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.19

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 2113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPIC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $843.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

