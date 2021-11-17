Insider Buying: Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) CEO Buys 37,500 Shares of Stock

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) CEO Dane Andreeff acquired 37,500 shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.80) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSDT. Zacks Investment Research raised Helius Medical Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial downgraded Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSDT. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the first quarter worth $187,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the first quarter worth $428,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 51,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

