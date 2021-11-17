Insider Buying: Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) CEO Buys 37,500 Shares of Stock

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) CEO Dane Andreeff acquired 37,500 shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $34.00.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.80) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSDT. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the first quarter worth $187,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the first quarter worth $428,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 51,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.
Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.
