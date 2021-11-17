Gregory A. Lang Sells 33,489 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 33,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $275,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

