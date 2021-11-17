First Trust Advisors LP Sells 65,254 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,254 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of 1Life Healthcare worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,125,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 151,482 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 201,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 28,702 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 36.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONEM. KeyCorp lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

