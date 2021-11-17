RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares Gap Down to $48.39

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.39, but opened at $45.50. RumbleON shares last traded at $42.30, with a volume of 3,965 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The stock has a market cap of $644.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 38.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth $302,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 15.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter worth $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 39.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 61.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

