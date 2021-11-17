Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Down to $5.59

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $5.42. Root shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 66,297 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROOT shares. Barclays cut Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Truist lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.11.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Root in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Root by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Root by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Root by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Root in the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

