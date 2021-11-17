Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to Market Perform

SVB Leerink cut shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on LABP. Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Landos Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of LABP opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,753 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $7,068,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $6,558,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in Landos Biopharma by 26.0% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

