SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DNB Markets raised SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

SFL stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SFL by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in SFL by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in SFL by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 327,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

