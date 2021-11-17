Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 3.67.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 25.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Party City Holdco by 6.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

