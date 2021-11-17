PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 39,482 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,473,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,268,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

