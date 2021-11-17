Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of OUTFRONT Media have outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past three months. The company’s better-than-anticipated third-quarter results highlight a rise in revenues, partially offset by higher operating expenses. Relaxation of coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions is aiding the rebound in the advertising environment. Amid this, OUTFRONT Media is well poised to gain from its improving billboard business backed by a solid presence in key markets. Also, digital-billboard conversions and low cost out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform will continue to aid the company. Though stiff competition from several advertising channels poses a challenge and a high debt level might act as a deterrent for the company, OUTFRONT Media’s strategic expansion in major markets poise it well to capitalize on the industry’s recovery.”

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.95 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

In other news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

