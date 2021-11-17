ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $850.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $724.48.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $692.55 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a PE ratio of 635.37, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $660.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,341,228 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

