Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.73. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,928,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,596,000 after purchasing an additional 731,827 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,868,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,291,000 after purchasing an additional 342,358 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 2,127,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,403,000 after purchasing an additional 317,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,126,000 after purchasing an additional 117,694 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

