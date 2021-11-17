N-able (NYSE:NABL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “N-Able Technologies International, Inc. provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

Get N-able alerts:

NABL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, N-able presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53. N-able has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth $131,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on N-able (NABL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.