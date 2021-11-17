Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873,614 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.