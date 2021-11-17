Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 22.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 82,530 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenneco by 12.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 30.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Tenneco by 12.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Tenneco by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TEN opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $22.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.43.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

