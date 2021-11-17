Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.47 Million Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,032 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 85.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 193,864 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $943,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $655,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 28,510 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:BIT opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.