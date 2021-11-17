Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 11.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVID. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

