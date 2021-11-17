Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.72 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,512 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.52% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,500,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 69,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000.

Shares of FNDB stock opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $58.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.