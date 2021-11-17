Royal Bank of Canada Buys 3,990 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AtriCure by 15.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,626,000 after acquiring an additional 387,101 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in AtriCure by 36.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,180,000 after acquiring an additional 274,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,798,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 828,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,251,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

AtriCure stock opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.61 and a beta of 1.10. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $47,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,905 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

