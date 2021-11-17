Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 94.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 771,124 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cohu by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 58,421 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 21,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after buying an additional 72,229 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Cohu stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $475,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

