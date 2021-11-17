Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 5,037 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of ACI Worldwide worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,127,000 after buying an additional 444,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,055,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after purchasing an additional 37,542 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2,821.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,106,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829,451 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 101.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,426,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after purchasing an additional 208,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

