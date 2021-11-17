Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor Sells 73,000 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 73,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $2,772,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CERT stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a PE ratio of -92.14. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Certara by 886.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87,878 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,277,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.