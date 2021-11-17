Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Steven M. Spurlock Sells 32,455 Shares of Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 32,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,315,015.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. Amplitude Inc has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $87.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMPL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $88,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $54,340,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $44,648,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $41,321,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

