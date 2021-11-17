Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Glenn D. Fogel Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,380.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,436.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,309.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 14,733.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,480,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,683.79.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

