Short Interest in Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) Increases By 1,375.0%

Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 1,375.0% from the October 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSE POND opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Angel Pond has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68.

Get Angel Pond alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Angel Pond stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Angel Pond at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is based in New York.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Pond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Pond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.