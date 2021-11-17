Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Increases By 1,475.0%

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 1,475.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,784,000.

Shares of NYSE SPXX opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

