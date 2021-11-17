NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.54. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.79.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.50% and a negative net margin of 96.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,874 shares during the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

