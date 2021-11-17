Boyd O. Clark Sells 10,422 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) EVP Boyd O. Clark sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $419,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.91. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $289.64 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.