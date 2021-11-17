UBS Group Upgrades Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) to Buy

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SMIZF stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. Meliá Hotels International has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

