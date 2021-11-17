Barbara Lou Shultz Sells 2,038 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:HWM opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

