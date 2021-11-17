Robert S. Molloy Sells 10,000 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OTCMKTS DXLG opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $546.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 137.94% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $138.59 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DXLG. TheStreet upgraded Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXLG. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at $132,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

