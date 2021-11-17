Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Director Lisa M. Campbell Sells 3,200 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $86,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,381,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dropbox by 890.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,611 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,930,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dropbox by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

