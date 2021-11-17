Michael Larocco Sells 1,833 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Michael Larocco sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $94,307.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Larocco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Michael Larocco sold 997 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $51,295.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. State Auto Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $51.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STFC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 79.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 182.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

