Terrence Gregory Oconnor Sells 1,584 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:RGR opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $92.49.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.