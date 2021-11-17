Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.25 to C$16.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.03.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

