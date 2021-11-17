OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Director David E. Rainbolt Buys 3,000 Shares

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE OGE opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,997,000 after acquiring an additional 878,236 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,651,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 1,614.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,993 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,921,000 after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

