Shawn Assad Sells 3,114 Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) Stock

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) CAO Shawn Assad sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $24,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.17.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Research analysts predict that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

