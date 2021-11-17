StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Michael Stolper Purchases 800 Shares

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Michael Stolper bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.17 per share, for a total transaction of $17,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BANX stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.65. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02).

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

