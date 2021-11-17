Perry A. Sook Sells 179,699 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Perry A. Sook sold 179,699 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total transaction of $30,647,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $168.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.37 and a 12 month high of $171.16.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $1,291,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2,203.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,904,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after buying an additional 26,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

