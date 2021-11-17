Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 1,140.0% in October

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 1,140.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Santos stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Santos has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.1236 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

