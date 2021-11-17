mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Short Interest Up 1,053.8% in October

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 1,053.8% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of mCloud Technologies stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. mCloud Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Corp. creates a future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Its mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare platform offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.

