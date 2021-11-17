Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 409,712 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $27,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,816.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,116 shares of company stock valued at $362,175. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.57.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.