MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

