Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 30.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Heska by 858.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heska by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Heska by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.00 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $181.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 953.21 and a beta of 1.54. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.87.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

