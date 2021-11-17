Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.12% of Kellogg worth $26,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,939,000 after purchasing an additional 98,226 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 416,666 shares of company stock valued at $26,421,620 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.02. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.